Document best practices in schools for replication in other schools- Dr Adutwum to NASIA

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has urged the staff and management of the National School Inspectorate Authority (NASIA) to take a keen interest and document best practices in schools they inspect across the country.



He explained that such documented best practices which had led to the attainment of good academic and other laurels after documentation could be replicated in other schools to also turn around the performance of such schools.



Dr Adutwum made the call when he addressed the management of NASIA at an extended management meeting and training held in Kumasi on Wednesday.



The three-day meeting and training highlighted issues in leadership in the public sector, leading change management and the governance systems in the public sector among other topics.



The education minister also urged them to develop interest in policies being implemented in the education sector so they can contextualize it when they visit the schools they inspect for effective monitoring and supervision.



Dr Adutwum cautioned the NASIA personnel not to let it be business as usual when they visit schools, but to be creative and adopt prudent measures to get the best results from their inspections of schools across the country so they could be part of the nation’s transformation through education.



He also urged NASIA to liaise with other agencies in the education sector so that together they could get the best outcomes for the sector and the nation as a whole.



The education minister spent time enumerating the various developments in the education sector in the country to the managers, adding that everything possible was being done to make the country the centre of excellence for education development.



Dr Adutwum spoke about the need to ensure the retraining of the school inspectors on current trends in the education space so they would be able to understand the policies for effective implementation.



The Director General of NASIA, Dr Haggar Hilda Ampadu, lauded Dr Adutwum for his effort towards the development of education in the country.



She assured the minister of NASIA management and staff readiness to work extra hard to get the best for the development of the nation’s education.



Dr Hilda Ampadu appealed to the minister to help provide them with more vehicles to enhance their regular inspection of schools across the country.



Background



NASIA is the Agency under the Ministry of Education, responsible for the licensing of new and existing Pre-Tertiary Educational Institutions (PTEIs).



Again it supports quality school leadership and governance to maintain the highest educational standards as well as the monitoring and evaluation which is very critical for the sector towards upholding set standards and uncovering issues.



