Regional News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Doctors fight to save legs of YEA employee involved in motor accident

Adachivor Samuel Teye was involved in a motor accident

Correspondence from Eastern Region



Hospital officials at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua are struggling to save the legs of a 35-year-old employee of the Youth Employment Agency following his involvement in a ghastly motor accident.



Extracts of a police report from the Odumase Police Command on the accident sighted by GhanaWeb indicated that the victim, Adachivor Samuel Teye, an employee with the Youth in Agriculture and Afforestation under the YEA in the Eastern Region was on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 11:20 am, heading towards Kpong from Somanya on an unregistered motorbike when the accident happened.



The victim, it was further gathered, upon reaching an area popularly called ‘Benz Fitter’ in Kodjonya, attempted to overtake a Hyundai H100 with registration number, GT 5337 20 ahead of him.



Unfortunately, he lost control before veering off the road and crashing into the oncoming vehicle being driven by one Narh Ebenezer which was travelling in the opposite direction.



Samuel fell to the ground in the crash where the vehicle ran on both legs, fracturing them in the process.



The victim, from the police report, “failed to observe the road ahead of him” before deciding to overtake.



Onlookers rushed him to the Atua Government Hospital where he was referred same day to the Eastern Regional Hospital where he is said to be responding to treatment.



A supervisor at the YEA, Benjamin Odonkor confirmed the incident to GhanaWeb.