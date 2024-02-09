Doctored E-Levy photo of Samira trends after Bawumia's tax scrap promise

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

Hours after Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia promised to scrap a series of taxes if he is elected president in 2025, a photo of his wife, Samira, started to trend.



The picture showed the Second Lady and another lady at an evening function, with a green cake crafted with the inscription E-Levy.



Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy), passed controversially in 2022, is one of the taxes that Bawumia promised to scrap in his lecture dubbed Ghana's Next Chapter, which took place at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on February 7, 2024.



GhanaWeb checks, however, show that the particular photo of Samira and the E-Levy cake was doctored as the cake had been imposed on the original picture shared in February 2022.



The original picture was at the birthday bash of Majority Leader, Osei Keyi-Mensah-Bonsu; which event was attended by Bawumia and other New Patriotic Party heavyweights.



GhanaWeb checks on X (formerly Twitter) show that most of those circulating the said photo are affiliated to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The party has sternly criticized Bawumia's position on the said taxes, which in most cases were vigorously opposed by the opposition and general populace.



Abolition of three taxes



He said “Taxes on gambling will be scrapped under my administration. There will be no emissions tax under my administration. 15% tax on electricity will be abolished by 2025 if it’s still on our administration.”



See the original and doctored photos below:







