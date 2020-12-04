Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

‘Doctored’ 2016 bribe tape can’t rob Akufo-Addo 2020 polls victory – Ben Ephson to NDC

Ben Ephson, Pollster and Managing Editor, Daily Dispatch Newspaper

Pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Mr. Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson has said, the alleged doctored bribery video of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot rob him of victory in the 2020 polls.



According to him, the video came in too late and does not have good content enough to cause any change in the minds of the voting public at the polls which is just a few days away



“I think that the doctored 2016 tape is not going to have much impact on the December 7 polls”. Mr. Ben Ephson told GBC’s radio show “Behind the News” in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Mr. Ben Ephson was on the show to ascertain whether the current issues that have popped up a few days to elections which is barely three days ahead could make any impact on the decision by the electorates.



Since the release of the alleged video of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, there have been heated arguments between the opposition NDC and the ruling NPP over the authenticity of it. Some are already calling to the President to resign.



The video captures President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo allegedly receiving a $40,000 bribe from the Executive Director of Urban Roads, Alhaji Abass Awolu.



The video has been widely circulated on social media platforms with accusations being levelled against the president.



While the government is claiming that the video was captured in 2016 and that the content is doctored, the National Democratic Congress led by its National Communications Officer Mr. Sammy Gyamfi has maintained that the content of the video is credible and that the president indeed took bribes.



What has the NPP said?



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will take legal action against any media house that broadcast the leaked video.



“It’s all over social media. Yesterday, they even dared to show it on a television station. We are coming after that television station. It is defamatory on the President of Ghana. It is unethical and unprofessional. You take old videos of campaign donations and distort it, seeking to make it look like a recent video, come on. Is the NDC too incompetent to fake a video correctly? You want to run a nation and can’t even fake things.” Deputy Campaign Manager of the NPP, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said this at a press conference held in the country’s capital Accra.



He also noted that it was unethical for media houses to televise the video.



Meanwhile, Adom TV one of the media houses that aired the video has already apologized to the President.

