Doctor explains why they are more effective at private hospitals

Health News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Dr. Awura Adjoa Ahimah Nunoo, a medical practitioner has shared that health practitioners in public hospitals are more effective and pleasant when working part-time at private health facilities.



According to her, the environment at these private health facilities is more enabling compared to that of public hospitals.



She explained that currently, the ratio of doctor-to-patient in Ghana is about 1:10,000 with a majority of these persons visiting public health facilities, which sometimes overwhelms medical practitioners.



“We see a lot more patients in public hospitals and are always stressed. If we look at it from that angle, we’ll have doctors burning out because doctors in public health facilities already suffer from stress and some have suicidal thoughts because of the working environment they find themselves in”, she mentioned in the special May Day edition of the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun.



On her authority, however, the conditions of service and the working environment at the private health facilities are great.



“The working environment, conditions of service, and the availability of right equipment are amongst the many reasons why doctors who work in private health facilities are pleasant. You attend to fewer patients and have a relaxed office and that is why doctors and health practitioners in private hospitals are always smiling”.



“If you have the right working environment, you’ll have every nurse doctor and pharmacist smiling at you”, she reiterated.



With the work of doctors being demanding generally, Dr. Awura Adjoa argues they need to be commended and appealed for the improved working environment in public health facilities.



Labor Day is also known as May Day and is a public holiday in many countries across the world. It usually occurs around May 1.



This day celebrates workers and encourages them to be aware of their rights. The day has its origins in the labour union movement, specifically the eight-hour day movement.



