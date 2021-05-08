Doctor at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital poisons colleague’s water with HIV blood

General News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

A doctor at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) is being investigated by the police for allegedly poising the drinking water of his colleague following a disagreement between the two.



The doctors whose names have been withheld are said to be working at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Teaching Hospital.



In a Daily Graphic reportage sighted by GhanaWeb, the incident which occurred on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at about 11:30 am has been reported to the Korle Bu District Police for investigation.



The complaint is said to have been lodged at the charge office by a doctor from KBTH in the company of his lawyer, Kwame Gyamfi.



The doctor in his complaint said he was on duty with six other doctors at the Labour Ward One of the Hospital and he when he returned to his consulting room at the end of his 24-hour shift, he detected that his drinking water kept in a bottle in the room had been contaminated with HIV infected blood.



He said, he discovered a reddish substance which appeared as bloodlike in the water and based on his suspicion, a sample of the water contained in the bottle was subjected to clinical testing which confirmed that the water contained blood.



Further tests confirmed that the blood in the water was HIV positive. The doctor informed the police of his suspicion of one of his colleagues being behind the act and gave out the name of the doctor to the police.



According to the complainant, he and the other doctor had a disagreement while on duty at the labour ward.



The Daily Graphic report states that the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tenge has confirmed that such a case had been reported to the police and is under investigation.