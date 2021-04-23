Do you want us to mount an exhibition at party HQ? – Afriyie Ankrah hits back at critics over collated figures

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress has insisted the party collated independent figures from the 2020 presidential elections.



Pressure has been mounting on the leadership of the NDC to make available the figures it collated following the party’s failure to show same in court during the 2020 election petition.



Benjamin Kunbuor, a former Defence Minister and a member of the party’s Council of Elders this week demanded accountability from the party’s leadership with regards to the figures.



“Immediately after the elections, results were coming, we started seeing figures. For the ordinary party member, you said we had won the elections through the figures and collation that the party had done, why is it that those figures did not find their way to the court?



“That is a fundamental question. It is a valid question because when you go back and I still have a number of those figures that in this region we got this, in this region we got this, we are running into a credibility problem here. Political accountability is vertical and horizontal. People don’t know today, what exactly the collated figures are.”



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah in a response on Joy News questioned the reason behind the public demand for accountability from the executives when structures exist to address such issues.



He described as preposterous the assumption that the party does not have collated figures for the elections.



He stressed that the party would not have gone to court if they did not have the benefit of the results as it revealed the errors which they believe were committed by the EC.



“It was on the basis of those results that we detected several anomalies and infractions, and started the process of our Pink Sheet Audit which also confirmed several anomalies.



“I have been wondering how those asking for the Pink Sheets wants us to do. Should we mount an exhibition at circle or the Party headquarters so people would come and inspect them?”



He revealed that the party has retrieved almost all the pink sheets in the 2020 elections.



“99% of pink sheets recovery is unprecedented in the history of the party, it doesn’t mean the 1% pink sheets are missing or we do not have the results for those Polling Stations, we have all the results.



“Remember, we are talking about almost 39,000 polling stations with several copies per polling station and having to move them from their various locations across the country to Accra.”



