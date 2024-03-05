Do you think we joke at the Supreme Court? – Foh-Amoaning blasts CHRAJ boss over Anti-LGBT+ Bill

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

The Executive Secretary for the National Coalition for Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has criticised the Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Joseph Whittal, for his stance on the anti-LGBT+ Bill.



According to Foh-Amoaning, Whittal's threat to take legal action should the Bill become law makes no sense.



He asserted that he would call for his removal from office.



"Which law is the CHRAJ boss talking about? Is he representing the commission of CHRAJ in Ghana, or is he representing some other views? He is saying they are talking about minority rights.



"What are minority rights? Are you telling me prostitution falls within minority rights? So, we should enforce those rights. Incest, murderers and fraudsters all of them also fall within the minority rights, so should they be encouraged?" he questioned.



The lawyer alleged that Whittal is either involved in LGBT activities or has been financially induced to take the position he currently holds.



"He is just funny because he thinks they joke at the Supreme Court.



"I am also going to start the process of removing him as CHRAJ boss because he doesn't qualify and is not competent to be the Commissioner of Human Rights and Administrative Justice of this country.



"It is clear that his knowledge of some of these issues is poor, and I think he is either engaged in LGBT activities or has been paid to do what he is doing," Foh-Amoaning asserted.



The object of the Bill is focused on the promotion of human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, which proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+), and related activities.



Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to a three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors of these acts facing a three to five-year jail term.



Whital was cited on myjoyonline to have said, "We cannot just use the principle of our cultural values and throw all of us under the bus. We need to be very careful as a people."









