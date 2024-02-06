Do you think Ghanaians deserve an apology from you and your boss? – NDC dep youth organizer to Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Kwame Asiemoah Jnr, the Deputy Volta Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has questioned Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s credibility ahead of the 2024 elections.



According to him, the plea of others for a fair hearing on behalf of Dr Bawumia is a potentially wrongful attempt to wash off the stain of incompetence by his government.



He urged Dr. Bawumia to address questions on the assessment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's performance, seeking his opinion on whether his boss has failed.



In a press statement, he also demanded clarity on the Vice President's role in contributing to the current state of affairs in the country.



Kwame Asiemoah Jr. writes



I chanced upon what looked like a desperate plea from Mr. Kofi Bentil for Ghanaians to give a “fair hearing” to the Vice President M. Bawumia. To request for a “fair hearing” means one may have been wrongly accused of “a crime”.



I do not know what conversation went on between the Vice President and Mr. Bentil; he may be communicating the wishes of Mr. Bawumia to try hard to wash himself off the stain of incompetence.



Before becoming a Vice President, you posed some “170 questions” on the economy. It is clear at this stage that those 170 questions was part of one of your many schemes that confused a lot of people.



Now that you want a fair hearing, I wish you could answer only 3 questions:



1. In your opinion, Do you think your boss, President Nana Addo has failed?



2. What was your role to help him achieve the results we currently have?



3. Do you think Ghanaians deserve an apology from Nana Addo and your good self?



My questions are purely based on Kofi Bentil’s warped logic akin to your logic on the reverse of your comment on the exchange rate.



I wish Mr. Bentil could do a retrospective study to know whether Nana Addo’s rise to the Presidency after 3 failed attempts, was not as a result of the perceived economic prowess of Bawumia?



How then after 7 years in playing that crucial role, would he be absolved of the economic disaster we currently face.



John Dramani Mahama has suffered from false narratives for far too long. We have failed to properly analyze the situation under which he became a Vice President and later the President of this republic.



He was Vice President for less than 4 years and when he became President, we spent almost a year in the Supreme Court challenging his legitimacy.



How then does Bawumia deserve a fair hearing whiles John Dramani Mahama has been sentenced without a “proper trial” in Mr. Bentil’s court?



