Do not use your leadership roles to victimise, settle personal scores - Mahama

General News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged graduates to avoid the unhealthy temptation of using leadership positions to promote personal or sectional partisan interests to the disadvantage of the organisation or the nation they have been chosen to serve.



“You should also not use your leadership roles to victimise and settle personal scores but must unite and develop our country,” he added.



Former President Mahama was speaking at the 2023 graduation ceremony of the Academic City University College in Accra.



“Do not join these self-centred models of leadership, but I expect you to provide leadership that will strengthen the public service, promote competent-based staff engagement and strengthen systems in both the public and private sectors,” he added.



He urged the graduates to prepare themselves for the leadership tasks, use their developed competence to provide leadership in solving challenges at home, church, work places and wherever they may find themselves.



Former President Mahama said leadership was full of challenges and whoever wanted to be a leader could not escape them, adding that leadership was exciting where one focused and pursue a noble agenda that sought to serve the best interest of the people.



He urged them to embrace the values of hard work, honesty, compassion, tenacity and patriotism in whatever they do.



Mr Dev Varyani, the Founder of Academic City University College, said, “Our unwavering commitment to fostering a rich learning environment centered around STEAM, Entrepreneurship, and Ethics, has truly shaped a winning formula for any student who joins our academic family.”



He said these past four years had been a journey of growth, self-discovery, and academic excellence.



The Founder said the skills and connections you had forged here would undoubtedly propel their careers and pave the way for their dreams to be fulfilled.



“As you step out into the world, armed with the knowledge, passion, and determination you have acquired, take your exciting ideas and innovations to the global stage. Make your country and your college proud by leaving an impact on society,” he added.



He said Professor Fred McBagonluri, the Founding President of Academic City, had been instrumental in propelling the young University to contend admirably with well-established institutions in the region due to his excellent leadership and guidance.



He reiterated his unwavering commitment to providing unwavering support to the institution, ensuring that it reached new heights.



“Together, we will continue to ascend towards success and have a significant impact on education,” he said.



Prof McBagonluri said the University had fostered and shaped the students to become individuals, who were resilient, compassionate, and intellectually inquisitive.



“We have faith in your capacity to have a significant effect on the world around you,” he said.



He urged them to embrace naive optimism, view setbacks as stepping stones, cultivate meaningful relationships, and engage in playful disarray.



The Overall Best graduating student award went to Ms Daniella Ishioma Omenogor, a Computational Science Student.