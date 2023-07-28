Do not undermine the policies of NEC - Ho West aspirants told

Regional News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: Evans Attah Akangla, Contributor

The Ho West Constituency Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), David Selorm Kwaku Dartey has urged all aspirants who have or are yet to picked forms to pay much attention and obey the lay down rules and regulations with its procedure guiding the party's reorganizations ahead of the primaries.



He echoed this at the party's constituency office at Dzolokpuita in the Ho West when he handed over the nomination form to a 34 year old entrepreneur, Godwin Mawutor Wuanka who picked his nomination on Tuesday July 25, 2023 to contest the parliamentary primaries in the party.



According to him, the party in the Ho West constituency is expecting about four aspirants who will pick forms to contest the primaries.



He admitted that despite how things are currently tough in the country, he is sure winning as a party is assured, claiming that the Free Senior High School policy implemented in the country by the government has expedite and its helping voters to understand what the government has done and so no one can mislead voters in the coming election.



The Volta regional National Communication Authority boss noticed that the NPP party in the Ho West is gaining ground since they have increased their voting patterns to about Ten Thousand (10,000) in the 2020 general election with holistic efforts and dedication by the members.



The constituency secretary, however sent signal to the opposition party that they are strongly coming to claim the Ho West seat since the party in the Ho West is very united and are always committed to achieving a targeted goal.



He urged the aspirants to constitute and launch a peaceful and friendly campaign that aimed at enhancing a united front and operation in the primaries.



He appealed to the aspirants to go by the directives of the National Council of the party that no one will should go out to undermine the party or discriminate against any other during their campaign activities.



"Go all out there to campaign, a campaign devoid of insult, but when it happens that way it will disturb the party, what you have for the party tell the delegates to vote for you"



"I can assure you that the election committee backed by the regional executives, anyone who will go contrary to the directives, that will not campaign in a good manner should know that this is just the beginning, you will pick form, submit forms go for vetting before the election so there are chances of disqualification of anyone if you fail too adhere to the directives, Dartey warns.



"We have given all of them an open ground to do whatever they want to do but should conform to the party's directives for a smooth campaign and whoever emerges as winner we will all throw our support for victory 2024, he assured