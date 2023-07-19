Do not respond to any attacks against my person - Bawumia to aides, spokespersons

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice-President, has emphasized the importance of maintaining a clean and respectful campaign as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race intensifies.



Dr. Bawumia stressed that once the contest concludes, the party must unite to prevent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from returning to power, and therefore, internal acrimony should be avoided.



During an address to party faithful in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia stated that he has instructed his supporters and spokespersons not to respond to aspirants who attack him.



He underscored the significance of recognizing that unity is crucial within the party, as they must present a united front against the "main enemy," which is the NDC.



"I have instructed all my supporters and spokespersons that we must conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults. We are one family, and we must remain united. Once the contest concludes, we will come together as a cohesive force to ensure the NDC does not return to power."



The NPP has scheduled the election of its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4.



Thus far, all 10 flagbearer hopefuls have received clearance to participate in the upcoming elections.



The party announced this in a press release issued on Wednesday, July 12.



According to the press statement, the Vetting Committee chaired by Prof. Mike Oquaye approved all 10 candidates after individually vetting them.



Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the party, stated that the Committee's report, pursuant to Article 10(3) of the NPP constitution, confirmed the approval of the candidates.



