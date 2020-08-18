Politics of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Do not remove names because you think they’re not Ghanaians - Agyinasare to EC

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the General Overseer of Perez Chapel, has admonished the Electoral Commission (EC) to be a worthy referee in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary polls.



Although he commended the EC for the organisation of the voters registration exercise, Bishop Agyinasare said the hard part of what the EC has to do after the registration exercise is validating the register they have compiled.



Just last week, the EC boss, Jean Mensa admitted there were minors and foreigners on the newly compiled register.



She said measures are in place to clean up the register before the December polls.



“We are aware that a number of minors have found their way onto the register and we are confident that the challenge process initiated at all districts throughout the country will help deal with this illegality and rid the register of those who do not deserve to be there,” she added.



But Bishop Agyinasare prayed the EC would be an impartial referee and not remove the names of people they think are not Ghanaians because "I know Ghanaians who are called John Williams and it looks foreign," he added.



Bishop Agyinasare further asked the EC not to also mismatch pictures with names.



To the police, he commended them for being professional during the exercise but slammed the military over the misconduct of some of their personnel.



He called for a peaceful election come December 7, 2020, saying, we want to challenge the army commander and national security boss to ensure their men behalf in a professional manner.



He indicated we are not at war and Ghana must move from the position where we always have to pray and preach peace because of an election.





