Do not handle criminal cases in your palaces - Chiefs advised

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: GNA

His Worship, Francis Asakeya Ana-Am, a Magistrate Court Judge, has called on traditional rulers to work earnestly to advance peace and stability through justice promotion in their jurisdictions.



He said, “there is no point for any chief to try and handle criminal matters in the palace, rather, criminal matters must be reported to the police for effective adjudication”



The Magistrate made the appeal after administering the oaths of allegiance and of office to five new members of the Gwira Traditional Council.



The new members took the oath of secrecy, judicial oath and the oath of office and membership.



Their acceptance to the house signified an end and peaceful resolution to the many years of litigation.



The Judge added that they should be fair in settling cases that came before them and seek advice from the Paramount Chief when the need be.



His Worship Ana-Am enlightened the chiefs on the prospects of Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism and urged them to employ its in-dispute resolution.



The Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Area, Awulae Angama-Tu Gyan welcomed the chiefs into the Council and entreated that they worked with the people to grow their respective communities.



He said the Gwira traditional area was deprived of many social amenities which called for strong leadership voice to get results.



The Paramount Chief said, “I keep asking for roads and better infrastructure everywhere I go, and I believe with your coming to the Council…. we will have a united front to win most of these development battles.”