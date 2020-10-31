Regional News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: GNA

Do not forget us when you recapture power - Chiefs to NDC

Chiefs from the four Traditional Areas in the Ketu North Municipality at the durbar

Chiefs from the four Traditional Areas in the Ketu North Municipality have asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to neglect the Municipality and its people when it wins power.



Torgbui Alagbo Gatsu IV, the Awadada of the Afife Traditional Area, who spoke for the chiefs, said the people would continue to give their unflinching support to the opposition party and it was just fair that an NDC government would reward the people’s loyalty by providing some of their pressing needs.



Torgbui Gatsu, who was giving a speech at a durbar of chiefs to welcome the campaign team of Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of Mr John Mahama, assured of their support and said though the NDC government did well for the Municipality, it needed more development projects.



“It is our fervent prayer and wishes that the heavens will speak in this year’s election in your favour and when that eventually happens, do well to never forget Ketu North in your intended massive developmental agenda, most of which you have captured in your 2020 manifesto.



We need your next government to ensure among many things that the Ohawu Agricultural College is upgraded to a full University as copiously captured in your manifesto to help nurture the potentials of young Senior High School graduates in the Southern Volta enclave; a girls’ vocational school is established as part of your TVET agenda and, the E.P. College of Education started in Dzodze is completed and opened for admission.”



Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, NDC National Chairman commended, the chiefs for crediting the NDC with major projects in the Municipality, including the recently commissioned Ketu North Municipal Hospital at Weta which funds, the chiefs said were sourced by the Mahama Administration and sod cut for work to begin before a change of government.



He assured that an NDC government “is a promise-delivering” one and that promises captured in the party’s 2020 manifesto would be delivered to ensure infrastructure development and job creation for Ghanaians.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.