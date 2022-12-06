Do not confine National Service Personnel to only leg work - Dr. Oduro Osae

General News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

The Director General of the Internal Audit Agency and a governance Expert, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae has admonished heads of corporate institutions to expose National Service Personnel (NSP) to the job market.



According to him, the essence of National Service is not confined to only leg work.



“I’m advising all those who have NSP with them, do not confine them to doing the leg work. Introduce them to what it is like to work in the world”, he added.



He made this statement on the GTV Breakfast Show in response to National Service Scheme's (NSS) plan to skill up NSP to make them employable.



This plan includes grouping NSPs under six models; Teaching, Housing and Construction, Micro Small, and Medium Enterprises, Accounting, IT Solutions, Data Research Projects, and Support for the Ministry, Arts, and Culture.



Dr. Oduro Osae commended the NSS for the initiative and encouraged them to find a way to sustain the project.



He also proposed that the NSS sets up a Department that will help in the integration of NSPs into society at the end of their Service.