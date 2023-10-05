Do not compare and discriminate amongst children - Parents and teachers advised

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Parliamentary Candidate for La Dadekotopon Constituency, Dr Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio has advised parents and teachers to desist from comparing and discriminating amongst children and pupils under their care, noting that, it could prove detrimental and leave indelible scars on their self-concept.



Citing the likes of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Dr. Ako Adjei, Kwegir Aggrey and Nii Anyetei Kwakwranya, among other luminaries in our nation's political history, he encouraged parents and teachers not to take the foundational stage of their wards' education for granted.



He noted that preschool and the basic level constitute the foundation laying stage of education in all nations, as it contributes more significantly to the intellectual development of a child than any other level of education.



He shared a stirring account of his earlier days in school when he was despised by families and some teachers for his rather unimpressive academic performance, only for turnaround at the basic level through to the tertiary level, culminating in a Ph.D.



He shared this on the occasion of the World Teachers' Day Celebration.



He also admonished parents to invest equally in their children's education, noting that each child is endowed with a unique set of talents that ought to be unearthed, nurtured, and harnessed for national development



He further encouraged and challenged children to be patriotic, disciplined, honest, hardworking, and above all, confident to embrace all the challenges of their academic life.



He enjoined them to be studious and make the right choices now in order to be able to lead in the future.



"Be courageous enough to dream bigger than you can even achieve," he charged them.



He was optimistic about the nation's future prospects, stating that "if all sectors of our national life fail, but our education system is on track, we shall recover and succeed. On the other hand, if all systems of our state architecture are working, and our education system fails, Ghana can not survive"



He observed "The future of this nation will be determined, not only by what happens at the Ministry of Finance and other key sector ministries, or the University of Ghana and other leading tertiary institutions in the country, but also, what happens in every basic school across the nation



