Do not accept money and declare the results in favour of losers – EC told

Politics of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Terchirehene Nana Okoh Agyeman Boakye II has urged the Electoral Commission of Ghana to ensure fairness and transparency in organizing the 2024 general elections.



He said the position of the EC is critical and, therefore, should be very fair, firm, and frank in the declaration of electoral results to help maintain the peace Ghana is enjoying.



The traditional ruler said the electoral body has a responsibility to organise an election that will be accepted by all the parties, whether they win or lose.



“We want the EC to be transparent and credible and organise free and fair elections this year. It is an election that they will organise. Ghanaian voters will go and vote, and after they vote, their will must reflect. The choice they made must be respected.



"There should be no rigging. When the votes are counted, the results should not be declared in favour of the one who lost. That is the definition of free, fair, and transparent elections.



"You will throw the country into chaos if you fail to declare the true results. The EC should allow any political party to influence them with money to declare the results in their favour.



"They must respect the will of the people. We have two major political parties in Ghana, the NDC and the NPP.



"Should the EC conduct a credible election, there would be no tension, as some people have claimed. Either the NDC or NPP will win, and so the EC must just be a credible referee and organise credible elections”, he said.