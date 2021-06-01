Do a survey on ‘culture of silence’ – MFWA to National Security

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Media Foundation for West Africa, MFWA is challenging the Akufo Addo Presidency to deploy National Security to undertake a national survey on the extent of ‘culture of silence’ permeating the Ghanaian society.



Sulemana Braimah who is the Executive Director of the MFWA says “ If they Like they should commission the National Security to do a national survey about how people feel about the freedom to express themselves; they should go to the universities and conduct an honest survey among academic staff and get to know what the feedback is and this is very sensitive. So when Sam Jonah talks about the fact that where are the PHDs and so forth, why is that today the Legon, UCC we are not having professors interrogating and write a critical thesis about the government policies ?”. He questioned.



Sulemana Braimah was reacting to President Akufo Addo’s condemnation of criticisms by media houses on his presidency.



Sulemana Braimah who was speaking to the Host of the Sunrise Morning Show, Alfred Ocansey on 3FM 92.7 noted professors are not criticism the government because they are cowed.



“ I don’t think President Akufo Addo will authorize people to say go and beat up these people or that but that is the environment we are in and the earlier we accept it and work on it the better”.



“ If you have fewer voices who are articulating and those voices then become powerful blockade and it must take courage and people say you are courageous or that. It is not an act of courage. When we get to a point and people who express their views are told they are courageous then there is something wrong”.