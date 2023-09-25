Division in NPP is imminent – Rev. Owusu Bempah prophesizes

Politics of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has prophesied that there would be a division in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking to his congregation on Sunday, September 24, 2023, Rev. Owusu Bempah said that this division would not end well for the NPP.



He, therefore, called for prayers for the party to avert the looming breakup of the NPP.



“This word goes to the NPP. They have to be careful, and their leaders must do things well and pray. Because I know that the NPP, the NDC, and the other political parties in Ghana believe in prayers—they believe in God. So, they have to pray.



“I saw that there was division in the NPP party. There was confusion in the party. So, God told me to announce this to NPP members. This is about a lot of people, not an individual, so don’t ask why I didn’t speak to a particular leader. This is a prophecy regarding the nation,” he said in Twi.



He added, “I’m repeating once again; I saw that there was division in the NPP. It did not end well, and so let us remember the NPP party in our prayers”.



The prophet prayed that if the division in the NPP is not the will of God, He should stop it and let his will be done.



Watch Owusu Bempeh’s remarks in the video below:







BAI/SEA



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards