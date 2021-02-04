General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Divert National Cathedral cash to pay needy tertiary students’ fees – Prophet to Akufo-Addo

National Cathedral Project

The Founder and Leader of Paradise Kingdom Ministry Prophet Lion KB Acheampong has charged President Akuffo-Addo to support and absorb fees of tertiary students with the National Cathedral fund.



The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Hon Mahama Ayariga earlier petitioned parliament to pass a bill for the government to absorb fees of first-year tertiary students.



After three postponements, Parliament took a decision to reject the motion moved by Mr. Mahama Ayariga seeking to absorb fees for tertiary students for the 2021 academic year.



Speaking in an interview with Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo, Prophet Lion KB Acheampong chastised parliament for rejecting the petition which was sent to the house by Mahama Ayariga.



According to him “I was shocked when I heard some MPs saying government paying fees for tertiary students will bring economic hardship”.



“In every country, education is very important when it comes to development. In this Covid era, the majority of parents will struggle to raise money to pay tertiary fees. It is time the government has to sacrifice National Cathedral fund to support the students” Prophet Acheampong said.



He added that “Building of National Cathedral will even bring division and confusion among Christians”.



“It is better government renovates prayer camps in the country to serve us tourist sites which will help Ghana to generate money to support the economic growth.