Disturbing videos of three unwell NPP delegates who defied odds to vote pop up online

Maybe it is a display of loyalty or undying love for whichever candidates they dragged themselves out of their sick beds to go and cast their votes for, but some social media users have not been kind to these delegates for their public show of support.



This is after three separate videos from three separate constituencies in the ongoing parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) showed the demoralising state of poor health conditions of these two elderly persons when they showed up to participate in the voting exercise.



In one of the videos, a 67-year-old woman, Agnes Aryeetey, looking like a stroke-stricken patient, told a TV3 reporter that she has been a delegate for 10 years and that she came out to vote because ‘God’ had found a job for her daughter (who was helping her move around).



Of the elections, the barefoot woman said everything had been going on well and that there were no incidents so far.



In the second video from GHOne TV, an elderly man, also exhibiting stroke-like symptoms, is helped to walk to the voting centre to cast his vote.



He, however, did not speak to the media.



In the last video, although the supposed sick person could not be clearly seen, a report from Adom TV on X said that the patient was on oxygen but had been brought to a centre in the Berekum East area to cast her vote.



As seen in this video, there were two male nurses on standby by the taxi that had brought this supposedly unwell delegate to vote.



Watch the videos of the three unwell delegates of the NPP below:





Patient on oxygen casts vote at Berekum East.#ElectionHQ #KokromotiPower#NPPDecides#NPPPrimaries



