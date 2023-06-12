Disturbing video of woman stripped, molested by several men emerges, security expert expresses worry

General News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A security analyst, Adib Saani, has raised a worrying concern about a disturbing video of a woman who has been identified as a Fulani woman being sexually molested in public by some men.



In the video, which is in GhanaWeb’s possession, the woman is at one point half naked, before she is completely stripped of everything she is wearing, exposing her stack nakedness, even as some men gathered around her beat and molest her.



But reacting to the video, which he said emanates from Zebilla in the Upper East Region, Adib Saani said that this is the kind of things that motivate terrorist narratives.



He explained that when things like these are encouraged, it becomes easy for terrorist groups to capitalise on them to infiltrate communities, and eventually, countries like Ghana.



"This is a very dangerous move by the youth of the area as it feeds into the terrorist narrative. Terrorists love to see these because they exploit them to create a motive to stage attacks.



“This incident is more or less a VIP invite to terrorists. Attacking women and children amounts to crossing the red line.



“I am concerned as a security stakeholder because this could cause reprisals,” he stressed.



Adib Saani also stated that he has learnt that the woman is married with children, and has since relocated with her family.



He stressed that the Fulani community leadership in Ghana have been looking for the woman since the incident, but without success.



The security analyst therefore called on the Ghana Police Service to effectively identify and arrest the perpetrators involved in this atrocity.



“I call on the police to effect an arrest ASAP and prove that we are governed by law and would not countenance such acts of barbarity," he added.



AE/WA