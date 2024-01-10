District Grand Lodge of Ghana donates to the Anyako Community, Battor Catholic hospital

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: Kojo Smith, Contributor

In a powerful display of compassion, the District Grand Lodge of Ghana (English Constitution) undertook a dual initiative to aid flood-affected communities in the Volta Region.



Rehabilitation of Vital Culvert in Anyako



The District Grand Lodge launched an appeal that resonated with generosity, raising resources to address the imminent collapse of a crucial culvert in Anyako.



Led by VW.Bro Kwaku Owusu, an Ad-Hoc Committee, including dedicated individuals like W.Bro Jose Nicco-Annan and W.Bro. Prof. Yaw Adu-Gyamfi, assessed the community's needs and identified the alarming flood situation in Anyako.



A representative team, supported by the Committee's funds, visited Anyako for on-the-ground assessments, engaging with community representatives and inspecting the aftermath of the flooding. Recognizing the urgency to rehabilitate the collapsing culvert, the District committed a hefty sum to the project, ensuring collaboration with the community and technical support from the Keta District Assembly.





At the symbolic handover on January 9th, 2024, Right Worshipful Isaac Owulaku Hood, District Grand Master, expressed the Lodge's commitment to Masonic duty and relief efforts. The community, represented by Torgbui Attipoe V and Hon. Wisdom Siade, expressed profound gratitude, promising to put the assistance to good use and encouraging further collaboration with benevolent organizations.



Lifesaving Support to Battor Catholic Hospital



Following the symbolic culvert handover, the District Grand Lodge extended their commitment by donating critical medical equipment to Battor Catholic Hospital.



Right Worshipful Isaac Hood emphasized the essential role of the Battor Catholic Hospital in addressing medical needs in the flood-affected region. The District Grand Lodge donated patient monitors, mobile stands, nose masks, and bottled water.







Expressing gratitude, the hospital's representatives highlighted the significance of the donation.



The District Grandmaster accompanied by VW.Bro Kwaku Owusu, District Grand Secretary Ebenezer Amos Sackey, Wbro Dr. Michael Segbefia, and Wbro Seth Ankrah, Wbro Michael Attipoe reinforced Freemasons' commitment to serving communities during times of need.



In both initiatives, the District Grand Lodge of Ghana showcased the positive impact achievable through collective efforts, solidifying their dedication to Masonic duty and community service.



