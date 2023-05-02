Distraction is off, expect more US explosives – Ablakwa speaks after court’s decision on Kusi Boateng case

General News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has hinted of more explosives regarding the National Cathedral project registered in the US in the coming days.



According to him, the contempt case brought against him by Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng is out of the way now, paving way for him to focus more on his explosives.



This comes following earlier revelations he made in his latest post of May 2, 2023, about the project, including these;



a. Cathedral project registered in Washington DC under different name



b. No member of clergyman on Ghana Board of Trustees listed in US documents



c. Address to US registration documents fraudulent



d. Ablakwa meets American consultant paid US$6m over the project



e. Identity of two 'unknown' men in US incorporation documents revealed.



Okudzeto’s tweet indicates that he will be, in the coming days, releasing other exposes about the National Cathedral.



“It’s certainly great that an Accra High Court today dismissed Kwabena Adu Gyamfi & Rev Kusi Boateng’s contempt application which demanded that I be committed to prison with cost of GHS10,000 awarded against him. Now the distraction is off; expect more US explosives on Thursday,” he wrote.



Meanwhile, an Accra High Court earlier today, dismissed the contempt case against North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa brought by the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.



This was after the court indicated that the evidence presented by Kusi Boateng and his lawyers was fraught with inconsistencies and doubt.



The court further noted that the contempt application failed to meet the legal standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.



WA