Dissolve your campaign team, some members are ragamuffins - Allotey Jacobs to Alan K

Politics of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has entreated flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Alan Kyerematen to dissolve and reconstitute his campaign team ahead of the party’s election scheduled for November 4, 2023.



According to Allotey Jacobs, the conduct of some of Mr Kyerematen’s campaign team members worked against him during the party’s special delegates conference held on August 26, 2023.



He believes keeping the same team will negatively affect him in the November elections. “He has a big role to play even if it happens that he is unable to win on November 4.



"But his problem is his campaign team. Some of his campaign team members are ragamuffins, they don’t know how to talk,” he stated on the Wednesday, August 30, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo.



Alan Kyerematen who has been tipped as a leading candidate in the NPP’s flagbearer contest came third in the August 26 polls, which was held to reduce the number of candidates from 10 to five.



He acquired 95 votes out of the total 955 falling behind behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong who obtained 629 and 132 votes respectively. Some critics believe he failed to live up to expectation.



But to Allotey Jacobs, Vice President Bawumia is already a forgone winner in the race and that it will be better for Mr Kyerematen to consider withdrawing from the race and throwing his support behind the vice president.



GA/SARA



