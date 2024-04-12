Dissociate yourselves from violence – Ketu South Chief Imam urges Muslims

Regional News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: GNA

Alhaji Yusif Musah Korda, the Ketu South Municipal Chief Imam, has asked the Muslim faithful to stay away from violence and related activities.



Rather, they should live in the fear of God, and show love, compassion and forgiveness to all of humankind and not just fellow Muslims.



The Chief Imam made the call in a sermon on Wednesday when he led believers through prayers to mark Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant Muslim festival, at Aflao in the Volta Region.



He said the admonition had become important at a time when the world was witnessing crime, violence and unprecedented monstrosities, pointing to the end times as prophesied by the Prophet Muhammad, the revered founder of Islam.



Alhaji Korda said if Muslims would adhere to the teachings of Islam (which means peace) the world would be a better place to live.



Muslims must eschew bad company and groups to avoid the possibility of being recruited to harm Ghana’s prevailing peace, he said, citing the conflict situation and coup d’etats in the sub-region.



“A lot of these things happening are signs that the end time is near. The atrocities, days running out fast etc, point us to the prediction. As Muslims, do not associate yourselves with bad company, violent groups but build yourself with the fear of Allah.”



Imam Mubarak Ahmed at the Aflao Low-cost Mosque, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, urged Muslims to celebrate in moderation as “we bid final farewell to this year’s month of Ramadan.”



Imam Musa Yekini at the Aflao Central Mosque underscored the need for all Muslims in Ketu South and elsewhere to embrace peace.



Osman Wonder Miheso, Ketu South NASARA Coordinator, New Patriotic Party, prayed for peaceful elections and for the party’s victory in December for better development of Muslims and the larger Ghanaian public.



Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is celebrated by Muslims globally to signify the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.