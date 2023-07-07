Disruptions in power due to gas supply shortage – GRIDCO

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has announced that the current disruption in power supply in some parts of the country is due to a shortage in gas supply.



According to a statement issued by GRIDCo on Friday, July 7, 2023, the national power generation company is experiencing a deficit in power capacity due to limited gas supply.



“The Ghana Grid Company Ltd, (GRIDCo), the 'Operator' of the National Interconnected Transmission System, informs the general public that there is a deficit in thermal power generation due to limited gas supply from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and the West African Gas pipeline (WAPCo).



“This has created a supply gap of 650MW at peak time, which will affect consumers in some parts of the country,” the company stated.



GRIDCo added that it has initiated efforts to restore gas supply from Atuabo and that power will be restored to affected customers as the situation improves.



Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana, a state-owned power distribution company, has stated that it expects power to be fully restored by 9pm on Friday, July 7, 2023.



This ECG said is based on assurance given by the Ghana National Gas Company to resolve the shortfall in gas supply as soon as possible.











GA





Read the statements by GRIDCo and ECG below:





SARA



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

