Politics of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Disregarding Akufo-Addo’s presidency is ‘lawlessness' – NPP to NDC

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Director of Communication, NPP

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the Director of Communication of the governing NPP has said the opposition NDC’s refusal to recognise President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president of Ghana is a sign of lawlessness.



In a Citi News report, the former Adentan MP stated that the swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo is in line with the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, therefore, he must be treated as such.



He argues that, Ghana’s democracy resides in the people of Ghana and not the NDC or any other political party, therefore, there is no way the NDC can change that fact.



Buaben Asamoa said, “The President has been inaugurated appropriately before the House of Parliament before the Speaker and sworn-in by the Chief Justice. This is what the people of Ghana have decreed through the lawful processes of Ghana and yet, the opposition party in the country through its leadership are defying those institutions to undermine the constitution of the Republic.”



He added, “That is their choice, and it doesn’t change the fact or change the value of what we have done because the value of democracy still resides in the people of Ghana and not in the leadership of NDC. Their comments are totally reckless which does not represent the views of Ghanaians and not even the whole NDC as a political party. In any event, the NDC is part of the processes they participated in the elections and constitutional disrespect is lawlessness.”



The NDC failed to accept the outcome of the 2020 general elections, alleging malfeasance in the polls.



John Dramani Mahama in a petition at the Supreme Court indicated that “the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election on the 9th day of December 2020 is unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”



This, the NDC has said, until the Supreme Court clears President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of all wrongdoing, the party will not accord him any respect as the President of Ghana.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC told the media in Accra on Friday, January 8, 2021, that: “notwithstanding the inauguration of Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana, the NDC shall not recognize Mr. Akufo-Addo as the legitimate President of the Republic of Ghana until all the issues surrounding his flawed election are satisfactorily resolved.”