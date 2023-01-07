Disregard report on date for NDC presidential primaries - Kwetey

General News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey has disowned a purported timetable on modalities towards holding the party's presidential primaries later this year.



It was widely reported in that media that Saturday, May 6, 2023, had been slated for the anticipated contest as per a proposed timetable purported to be from NDC's Functional and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.



But in an interview with Accra-based Citi News, Kwetey said any communication on the matter that did not emanate from his office should be dismissed.



“We will be coming out with a formal announcement in due time. Disregard everything until my office comes out with a formal announcement. So everything that you see disregard until an official communication is out,” Mr Kwetey said.



Whiles the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is lacing its boot to 'break the 8' that is, to maintain power beyond the two-term / 8-year cycle, the NDC is poised to wrestle power come 2024.



Both parties are expected to elect their parliamentary and presidential aspirants during the course of the year ahead of campaigns and the 2024 election season.



