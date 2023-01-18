Disregard recruitment advertisement - EC

General News of Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has debunked reports that it is recruiting potential employees.



This follows posts on social media sites that the EC was hiring people.



In a statement signed by Chairperson Jean Mensa, the EC refuted the claims and reiterated that the commission was not carrying out any recruitment exercise.



“The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to an advertisement circulating on the various social media platforms to the effect that the commission is undertaking a recruitment exercise,” the statement said.



The EC has since asked the general public to disregard the said advertisement.