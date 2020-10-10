Politics of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: GNA

Disregard propaganda on mortuaries for Zongos – NDC Chairman

The NDC says its morgue promise is to address a challenge the Muslim community have been protesting

Mr. Ibrahim Musah, the Asante-Akim South Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asked Muslims to disregard deliberate attempt to twist a well-intentioned policy to ensure proper handling of bodies of Muslims in public health facilities.



He said the NDC’s promise to create space in public morgues to facilitate smooth retrieval of dead Muslims was to address a perennial challenge that the Muslim community had protested over the years.



Addressing congregants of the Umar Bin Khattab Mosque at Juaso after Jummah prayers on Friday, Mr. Musah said claims by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the NDC was promising to build mortuaries in every Zongo community was only a propaganda meant to attract votes in Zongo communities.



“They are desperate to maintain power and would do anything just to mislead the public for political advantage”, he opined.



He said the NDC was only seeking to address a concern of the Muslim community as part of the implementation of its people’s manifesto if given the mandate by Ghanaians and urged the congregation not to pay attention to those trying to make political capital out of the policy.



He said it was unfortunate for political actors to maliciously misconstrue the statement of Former President John Dramani Mahama to cause disaffection among Muslims when it was clearly stated in the party’s manifesto without ambiguity.



The NDC Chairman entreated Muslims to embrace the policy and vote massively for the NDC to address the problem and also benefit from other tailor measured policies designed to respond to the numerous challenges in Zongos.



He entreated the Muslim youth to resist any attempt by politicians to use them to perpetrate violence before, during, and after the general elections.

