Disregard invitation for teaching positions in Distance Degree Nursing Programme - UCC

General News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

Management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has called on the general public to disregard publications circulating on social media inviting applicants to apply for teaching positions in an upcoming Distance Degree in Nursing Programme.



In a release signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Major Kofi Baah-Bentum (Rtd) and dated 27th October 2022, management stated categorically that the publication is false and did not emanate from the University.



Management is therefore cautioning the public to treat the information as false and seek information from the university through its credible media outlets and verified social media handles.



Find below a copy of the release from the University



