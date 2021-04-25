Disregard fake recruitment ads on social media - Foreign Affairs Ministry

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says letters of appointment purported to have been signed by the Acting Chief Director, Martha Pobee and being circulated on social media are fake and are neither on the official letterheads of the Ministry.



In a statement, the Ministry said it is neither in the process of recruiting personnel nor has it advertised any job vacancies.



It urged the public to be wary of the operations of fake Job Application Centres and all persons posing as representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.



The Ministry said the public must desist from paying them any sums of money for employment opportunities with the Ministry.