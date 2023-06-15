Disregard all BECE and WASSCE timetables circulating on social media- WAEC

General News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The West African Examination Council, WAEC says it is ready and set to conduct all Examinations scheduled for the 2023 Calendar.



The Head of Communication, Agnes Teye Codjoe, said the Council (WAEC) is set and fully prepared for the upcoming examinations, which start from August 7th to 11th for BECE and then the WASSCE from 31st July to 26th September 2023.



She said all candidates have been registered, with about 600,000 Candidates for BECE and 448,000 for the WASSCE.



”Timetables have been sent to the various schools, and then briefing sessions will be held for supervisors before the exams”.



Mrs. Teye Cudjoe said candidates should ignore timetables shared on social media platforms by bloggers, because these are misleading.



”Visit our website, www.waecgh.org for the authentic timetables for both BECE and WASSCE”.



”We have also gone round and inspected the depos, where we will be keeping our confidential materials during the conduct of the examinations,” she explained.