Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Disregard NDC's attempts to cause fear and panic ahead of elections - EC

Jean Mensa, Chairperson, Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission, (EC) has refuted claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the printing of ballot papers for the December 7 elections.



The largest opposition party had on Sunday raised concerns about the printing of the ballots, calling out the Commission for allowing the Assembly Press, headed by a known member of the New Patriotic Party, to be part of firms printing the ballots.



The NDC also said the Commission has failed to provide ballot statistics since it started printing the ballot papers, further accusing the Electoral Management Body of printing in excess of 150,000 against the norm.



But a statement issued by the EC on Tuesday, November 3 said they have asked the public to disregard the claims as false.



"The Electoral Commission finds it difficult to understand why the NDC would seek to cause fear and apprehension around a transparent and open process such as the printing of ballots. This is unacceptable," the Commission said in a statement.



"The Commission assures the citizenry that each ballot paper will be accounted for. Not one ballot paper will be included in a package that has not been accounted for. This will not happen. Our processes are open, transparent and robust and will remain so," it added.



The EC entreat the General Public to disregard the attempts by the NDC to cause fear and panic and heighten tension in the lead up to the December 2020 Elections.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.