Disregard EIU reports that predicted a win for NDC – Richard Ahiagbah

Politics of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged Ghanaians to take lightly a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) which predicted a victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.



In its recent research report launched on Friday, April 28, 2023, the EIU predicted that from its research findings, the NDC is likely to win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the 2024 polls due to bad governance and poor standard of living.



Reacting to the report, the Communication Director of the NPP explained that, the components and content of the research should be consumed in a context to allow Ghanaians to appreciate the economic issues faced by the country.



“The environment we are in is different and the basis of the old predictions that have carried through will not necessarily hold with respect to the environment we are in now. I think the report is only affirming the realities of the world and where the world economy finds itself and that affects Ghana,” he explained while speaking as a guest on Citi TV’s Eye Witness news.



He added that: “You have to consume the report in context because if you look at the IMF outlook projection for Sub-Saharan Africa, it suggests that there is going to be a two-year-old deceleration of economic activities and that is the situation that the world finds itself in.”



