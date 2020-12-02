General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Disregard December 23 funeral date for Rawlings – Agbotui family

Late Jerry John Rawlings

The Agbotui and allied families of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, are urging the public to disregard the so-called funeral date for the late former president.



In a press release, the Agbotui family averred that since Rawlings was an enstooled Chief, he must be buried in line with Anlo customs and traditions.



James Victor Gbeho, a former Ambassador, who is the Head of the Funeral Planning Committee for the late President Rawlings, stated in an earlier press release issued Monday that the family in consultation with the Government of Ghana has agreed on December 23, for the funeral.



“The family is working in conjunction with the government on the finer details of the funeral ceremony and will communicate the arrangements in due course.”



This, the Agbotui family, in a press statement copied to GhanaWeb, stated it is an affront to Anlo customs and traditions since there was no such consultation as Ambassador Gbeho’s statement claims.



The Agbotui family further stated that the former President is a Chief of Anlo with the title Torgbui Nutifafa I, comes from a highly respected family and has lived up to that reputation, hence, he must be accorded the due respect and honour.



The Agbotui family noted, “We wish to inform the general public that no such consultation has taken place, and as such the former press release confirming the date of his funeral should be disregarded. The Chiefs and people of Anlo State, inclusive of all the Agbotui and Allied Families are yet to come to a set date for the process of the final funeral rites of the late President Jerry John Rawlings.”



“Former President Jerry John Rawlings served this nation for nineteen good years with much dedication, self-sacrifice, and by the grace of God brought into being the Fourth Republic which has earned Ghana an enviable global recognition. We must be careful to protect this legacy and also preserve the uniqueness of our different cultures and traditions that make this nation great and strong,” the Agbotui family stated.



Read the full statement:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.