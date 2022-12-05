Disqualify Ken Agyapong from flagbearership race - Maurice Ampaw to NPP leaders

Politics of Monday, 5 December 2022

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has called on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to disqualify the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, from the party's presidential primaries for the 2024 elections.



According to Maurice Ampaw, the MP, who has stated his intention to contest in the NPP flagbearership race, must be disqualified because of some of his pronouncements and actions against some state institutions.



Speaking in an interview on Nsem Pii TV, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, the lawyer added that Ken Agyapong's pronouncements against the judiciary show that he cannot be a good leader.



"Ken Agyapong, once you insult a judge, you have insulted my profession. I can't forgive; I will not vote for you; you can't be my flagbearer. We need flagbearers who will be responsible enough to learn to be humble.



"…when it comes to vetting, as to who should stand for the NPP (in the upcoming election), you have to disqualify Ken Agyapong on so many grounds and one of the groups is that he is anti-judiciary.



"I'm just being honest with you because if someone wants to be a flagbearer and the person is on record insulting a judge, on record saying that there would be a coup, how do you qualify such a person?" He said in Twi.



He added that should the party let Ken Agyapong contest in the primaries and he wins, Ghanaians will vote against the NPP because of the MP's actions and previous pronouncements.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong described as "stupid" a decision by a judge to grant an injunction against him without conducting due diligence.



The MP says he has a vendetta against such judges in the country who abuse their power in the line of duty.



Speaking on the Seat Show of Net 2 TV on Tuesday, September 2, 2020, Mr. Agyapong said his apparent anger against such judges stems from their baseless issuance of injunctions, especially when it comes to land dispute adjudications.



"Listen to the reason why I am angry. The lawyer wrote the thing on August 5, and the judge scheduled appearance for August 13. I didn't get anything from them; then, on September 1, you granted an injunction on the property.



"You are a stupid judge; I will face you. You are a stupid judge. 18 years that I've had the land, nobody served me, and then I get called and told that an injunction has been placed on it. You are a stupid judge," he declared.



