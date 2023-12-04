Dispelling Negative Perception: Five journalists who travelled to QNET VCON in Malaysia share their experience

General News of Monday, 4 December 2023

In a successful and highly informative webinar that happened on Friday, 1st December 2023, five Ghanaian journalists from leading media organisations in Ghana shared their and mind-blowing experiences with other Ghanaian journalists across the country.



In Ghana, QNET has been battling with a number of false accusations and misconceptions stemming from activities of fraudsters and errant independent representatives of the company. A pervasive wrong perception had been created through the activities of these few bad nuts. QNET is doing its best at correcting the misconceptions, fighting these scammers and fraudsters and ensuring that its independent representatives or product distributors adhere strictly to ethical marketing standards and rules the company has set for them.



In its bid at exonerating its brand from murky perceptions, rebuild its reputation and to show pure transparency about its business model and products, QNET decided to organise media junkets to its office in Malaysia, to enable Ghanaian journalists witness and experience the brand for what it is, in its truest form.



Journalists from the multimedia group, Business and Financial Times, Graphic Communications and Ghananewsonline were selected to visit the QNET office in Malaysia and attend QNET's biggest global conference (VCON) that brings together the largest number of its independent representatives and partners. The VCON hosts between 15,000 and 20,000 attendees every time it is organised.



These journalists travelled from Ghana to Malaysia in 2022 and 2023. They visited the office, product exhibition booths, and interacted with the leadership of the company.



According to Mr. Bio, a Newspaper Editor, "I was intrigued by the technology and the level of effort involved in producing these QNET products. They have products that help purify your water through a scientifically-proven filtration system. They have products that purify the air you breathe. They have watches, jewelleries, pendants, supplements, and many lifestyle products."



Another journalist from the Business and Financial Times talks about the QI University, one of the subsidiaries of the QI Group, QNET's holding Group. The University is regarded as the 'Harvard' of the East, due to its stringent and top-class academic processes and laurels. It offers wide range courses from Medicine to technology.



Other participants spoke about the misgivings and misconceptions they had about QNET and how the trip to Malaysia helped clear every doubt they had about the company.





They shared their experiences in areas, including demystifying misconceptions about QNET’s true

existence, QNET's legacy in the direct selling industry and insight into QNET products, the amazing science behind the company’s products, life, and culture in Malaysia.



Mr. Fall, in his closing remarks, spoke about: QNET in Ghana: Today and the Future and QNET’s public education campaign and fight against scam and misrepresentation.



In Ghana, QNET through its CSR arm, RYTHM Foundation is impacting lives through education, health and support to people living with disability and those from deprived communities.Some of QNET's CSR activitiess include FINGREEN, a financial literacy programme, ANOPA project that involves the training of deaf and blind school children in several sporting discipline, and donations to the needy instituions and key government institutions.



QNET plans to embark on broader pubic education campaigns on the brand and improve its CSR activities, including tree planting as part of its green initiative through its CSR arm, RYTHM (Raise Yourself to Help Mankind) and enhance its fight against fraudsters tarnishing its image in Ghana.