Dismissed judge breaks silence, strongly denies allegations

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In response to the allegations made by petitioner Singari Diana Sadia, the dismissed Jasikan Circuit Court judge, Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, has vehemently denied the charges, calling them false and products of the petitioner's imagination, as reported by Daily Guide Network.



Judge Asiedu, who faced removal from the Judicial Service due to inappropriate conduct in a divorce case, contests each material allegation, dismissing them as a "figment of the illusioned imagination of the petitioner."



Despite the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, issuing a letter dismissing Judge Asiedu following investigations into the petitioner's accusations, Asiedu maintains his innocence.



He denies ever soliciting money from the petitioner and alleges that the petitioner was assisted by a staff member of the Dambai District Court in formulating the petition against him.



Expressing disappointment in the Complaint Unit's involvement, Asiedu contends that they collaborated with the petitioner and the staff member from the Dambai District Court.



The genesis of this dispute lies in a petition filed by Singari Diana Sadia on January 16, accusing Judge Asiedu of offences such as abuse of power, sexual exploitation, malicious prosecution, and impropriety.



The Chief Justice transferred the petition to the disciplinary committee of the Judicial Service, which recommended Judge Asiedu's dismissal based on misconduct.



In light of his dismissal, Judge Asiedu has been instructed by the Chief Justice to surrender all official properties, including his official vehicle, dockets, and record books, to the Judicial Secretary.



NAY/MA



