General News of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Dismissal of petition against EC Chair, a travesty of justice – ASEPA

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

The Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has said due process was not followed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in dismissing their petition for the removal of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, Jean Mensa.



ASEPA petitioned Akufo-Addo on June 9, over the removal of Mrs Mensa, for failing to declare her assets under Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution.



The petition has since been summarily dismissed by the Presidency. The response to the petition is said to have been sent to the Facebook page of ASEPA’s Executive Director, Mensah Thompson, on Thursday, August 13.



On Thursday, August 13, 2020, the presidency, in a letter signed by Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, dismissed the petition.



“I am directed by the President to inform you that your petition has been dismissed.”



Reacting to this development Mr Mensah accused the president of engaging in a travesty of justice claiming the due process was not followed to have their petition and grievances heard.



“We filed the petition with the Presidency and the matter is supposed to be referred to the Chief Justice. For the past two months we never heard it was referred to the Chief Justice,” he stated.



“The question we are asking is Facebook now the official medium where the Presidency responds to petitions or official documents that have been sent to it?



“I think Eugene Arhin, the director of communication has not respected the people of this country,” he added.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.