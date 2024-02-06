Dismissal of 24 DCEs: Friction between MPs and DCEs unnecessary – Dormaa East MP

Politics of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barimah, has cautioned MMDCEs and his colleague lawmakers to guard against the temptation of undermining each other.



The caution of the MP follows the dismissal of 24 District Chief Executives (DCEs) by President Akufo-Addo. The move by the President comes days after the party’s parliamentary primaries which saw 28 incumbent MPs lose their slots to return to the legislature next year.



Analysts have attributed the move to fallout from the primaries as well as frosty relations between MMDCEs and MPs.



Speaking to the media after his acclamation as NPP parliamentary candidate for Dormaa East, Mr. Twum Barimah disclosed his good working relationship with the DCE has brought progress to the people of Dormaa East emphasizing the focus should be collaboration and not competition.



"Immediately I was sworn in as a Member of Parliament, what I said was that I am a partner and an agent of development to my assembly. So the point is, I don’t expect my assembly or my DCE to bring a document to Accra and be chasing it. It is my duty to chase any document that he brings to Accra. It’s my duty to talk to Amoako-Atta (Roads Minister) on roads. It is my duty to talk to Agyeman Manu on health because he has no access to them in Parliament. I do. So we have the collaboration that his job ends at identifying the challenges, dropping the letter and I Apraku will take over and follow up. That collaboration has kept us going."



According to him, such collaboration has ensured the constituency has had its fair share of development.



"Clearly, when you come to this constituency, we strongly believe that anything that we’re doing we are doing it together for the development of our people nothing more. Whatever Paul Twum Barimah is doing, it’s for the good people of Dormaa East. Whatever the DCE is doing is for the good people of Dormaa East. Therefore whatever we’re doing must be in tandem with the development agenda of the people."



Touching on the decision by delegates to settle on him once again as NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate come December 7 without any contest in the Bono Region, Paul Twum Barimah stated it’s an indication he has served the constituents well.



Speaking to the process by the party and its flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to choose a running mate for the 2024 elections, the MP indicated the right choice will be made to make ‘Breaking the 8’ quest a reality.



"It is for the flagbearer to make the decision and we strongly believe that he will make a decision that will put the party ahead. A decision that will bring the party together, that will make the party stronger in going into the 2024 elections. And I am confident that he will make a great decision for this country."



The acclamation was graced by many constituency chairmen in the Bono region, National and regional Party Executives, Imams, Traditional Leaders, and other Parliamentary candidates in the region.