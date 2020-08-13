Politics of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

‘Dishonest, bitter’ Asiedu Nketia must shut up – Mame Yaa Aboagye

Deputy Communications Director of NPP, Mame Yaa Aboagye

Deputy Communications Director of NPP, Mame Yaa Aboagye, has descended heavily on the General Secretary of opposition NDC for using derogatory words on the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu.



John Boadu in a statement on Monday accused Johnson Asiedu Nketia of busing foreigners from neighboring countries to register in the just-ended voter register exercise.



In a rebuttal, Mr. Asiedu Nketia poured his anger on John Boadu, describing the latter in unprintable words.



Mame Yaa Aboagye expressed disappointment in the NDC Chief Scribe saying “as a General Secretary of the largest opposition party, the best you can do is to speak to issues and not insult. You should bow your head in shame”.



“Talking about dishonesty, who is more dishonest than you? Someone who sits at his comfort zone to fabricate lies against the truth. Is it about selling your blocks at a higher price to the State or pretending to be ok on John and Jane ticket while dying of bittiness? So, you have the nerves to call someone dishonest?" she questioned.



Mame Yaa advised Mr. Nketia not to vent his anger and frustration on John Boadu for speaking the truth.



“Were the foreigners not bused in a Kia to the polling station? What were you doing at the scene immediately after the incident happened? Unless you want to tell us that now you can appear and disappear...Stop the insult because it does not win an election," she said.

