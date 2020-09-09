General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Dishonest NDC 'plagiarized' 2020 manifesto - Kabila

James Kwabena Bonfeh says the NDC plagiarized the NPPs manifesto

The NDC, on Monday, under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, the party's flagbearer, launched its highly-anticipated manifesto at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (USPA)..



Dubbed “The People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and More”, the NDC’s policy document, is categorized into "six thematic areas" to serve as the party’s blueprint as follows: "fixing the economy, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for growth, providing decent jobs, good governance and corruption, and deepening international relations and foreign affairs".



In the 143 page document, the NDC pledged at least 18 free items across all sectors.



There was mention of free primary healthcare, free tertiary education to persons with a disability, and free seedlings for cocoa farmers under agriculture.



The NDC also promised to add private secondary schools to the Free Senior High School policy introduced by the Akufo-Addo government, absorbed 50% of tertiary school fees, agenda one million jobs in first term, among others..



Speaking to this on Wednesday's edition of Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo', James Kwabena Bonfeh, popularly known as Kabila accused the opposition party of plagiarizing several portions of the manifesto.



According to him, the biggest opposition party included portions of Journal of African history, 2011, and portions of a draft of a programme of the Convention People's Party (CPP) for work and happiness in their 2020 manifesto.



"There is nothing wrong with that if you make the admission or give credit where it’s due. The only reason why one will not want to give credit is because of dishonesty and insincerity," he slammed.



"As a student of research, every Research product can only be an outcome of the methodology; you have your methodology established I have my doubt if indeed the prescribed way of following a peoples manifesto was followed," he added.





