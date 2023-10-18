Dishonest Godfred Dame should resign – NDC's Bismark Aborbi

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Bismark Ayitey Aborbi has accused the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame of being dishonest in his recent statement on the issue of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).



According to Aborbi, the only way the Attorney General can redeem himself is to resign.



"So we are calling out the Attorney General because he has been dishonest. He has not been truthful to Ghanaians. Upon all the evidence available, he was not able to help Prof Frimpong-Boateng’s goodwill for Ghana in the fight against galamsey.



"We, as a party believe that Godred Dame has not been fair to Ghanaians if he truly believes he has the interest of the nation at heart and must therefore resign. That is the call we expect the media to support because dishonesty is a crime,” he stated on the Tuesday, October 17, 2023.



His statement comes on the back of the announcement by the A-G that there was no basis to press any charges against some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party accused of engaging in galamsey.



A leaked unofficial report by former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng had indicted a number of senior party and government officials of engaging in illegal mining activities.



However the attorney general’s office which commenced an investigation into the allegations said the former minister’s claims were without evidence.



Meanwhile, the opposition NDC in a press conference addressed by its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi has challenged the position of the senior-most government attorney.



According to the NDC, there is abundant evidence against the government and party officials accused of engaging in illegal mining which is destroying Ghana’s water and forest cover.







