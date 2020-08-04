Politics of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

‘Dishonest’ Akufo-Addo is desperate for power - Fiifi Kwetey

Fifi Kwetey, MP for Ketu South Constituency

The Member of Parliament for the Ketu South Constituency, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a dishonest leader who is desperate for power following his denial of the attacks at NDC’s strongholds.



According to the lawmaker the president’s lack of knowledge about intimidation by security personnel at registration centers across the country manifests the governing NPP’s desperation to hold on to political power.



President Nana Akufo-Addo in his address to Islamic worshipers at the Kumasi Central mosque last Friday said, “the registration exercise in Ashanti region and other areas has been very peaceful,” hence he has not heard about any intimidation being perpetrated by the opposition.



But reacting to the comments by the president, the MP for Ketu South disclosed that the president’s desperation for power emanates from actions from the past.



“I’m not surprised at all because if you know the history of Akufo-Addo in 2008, when things were becoming hot for him, people in his party were making plans to come and put dead bodies in water bodies in the Volta Region. So there is already a long history that whenever he is desperate for power, the first group of people that he thinks about in terms of attacking are the people who come from the Volta region, which is totally unfortunate,” he said.



FiiFi Kwetey added that the president’s denial of the deployment of military personnel to NDC strongholds is an indication of Akufo-Addo’s lack of integrity.



“For him to be denying, for me, is just letting the world know that not only are we dealing with people who are desperate for power but they also don’t even have the honesty to accept the wrong things in order for them to correct the wrong thing here,” he added.





