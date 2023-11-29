Disgruntled supporters of Michael Nii Yarboi vandalize NDC headquarters - Report

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A group of displeased supporters of Michael Nii Yarboi, an aspiring parliamentary candidate have stormed National Democratic Congress (NDC) headquarters in Accra.



They stormed the headquarters after the disqualification of Michael Nii Yarboi from the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Odododiodio Constituency, Citinewsroom.com reports.



The angry supporters piled up refuse in front of the party's headquarters, obstructing the road and causing traffic delays.



Others, according to the report, threw bricks at the party head office, damaging some windows of the building.



The decision stemmed from a report submitted by the Special Committee tasked with investigating the violence during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Odododiodio Constituency on October 13, 2023.



However, the police intervened to restore calm in the area.



On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress released a statement, announcing the disqualification of Michael Nii Yarboi from participating in the party's forthcoming parliamentary primary in the Odododiodioo Constituency."