Disgraceful! - NDC female MPs denounce Wontumi's attacks on Prof. Naana Jane

Politics of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Female parliamentarians in the Minority Caucus have condemned the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over attacks on the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.



To them, the attacks by Benard Antwi Boasiako, alias Wontumi, are a clear indication of a lack of respect for women, which should not be countenanced in Ghana’s growing democracy.



To the female MPs, it is disgraceful for a woman of such repute and achievements to be denigrated by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of a political party.



It would be remembered that Chairman Wontumi, while speaking on Wontumi Radio alleged that John Dramani Mahama had an affair with Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and that is why he selected her as running mate.



He also alleged that the running mate of the NDC is not from Cape Coast, as it’s widely known.



Read Their Statement Below



PRESS STATEMENT



CONDEMNATION OF VILE COMMENTS AGAINST PROFESSOR JANE NAANA OPOKU AGYEMANG



As female legislators of the minority caucus of parliament, we are compelled to express our utmost condemnation of the recent derogatory remarks made by the Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, against Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



It is deeply distressing and unacceptable that in this day and age, a woman of Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang’s stature and accomplishments would be subjected to such baseless and demeaning attacks on her character and appearance. Such comments not only reflect a profound lack of respect for women in leadership positions but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes and discrimination.



The recent allegations made by Chairman Wontumi regarding Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang’s marital status and regional origins are equally reprehensible and without merit. These unfounded accusations only serve to further undermine her credibility and integrity as a politician and academic.



The same Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako made a similar derogatory and wicked statement against the good professor on July 10, 2020.



This is unacceptable, and as women in leadership, we condemn these disparaging comments from Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi).



The recent derogatory remarks made by the regional chairman are utterly unacceptable and disgraceful. Such behavior undermines the integrity of political discourse and reflects poorly on both chairman Wontumi and the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Instead of engaging in petty insults, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should rather prioritize addressing the collapsing economy and delivering on their promises to the Ghanaian people. It is time for chairman Wontumi, the New Patriotic Party, and the government to redirect their efforts towards constructive actions that benefit all Ghanaians rather than resorting to divisive rhetoric. Ghanaians deserve leaders who uphold dignity and focus on meaningful progress for the nation.



As representatives of the people and advocates for gender equality, it is imperative that we stand united in denouncing such reprehensible behavior and demand strict accountability from those who perpetrate it. We call upon Chairman Wontumi and all other individuals who engage in such deplorable conduct to publicly apologize to Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang and refrain from making any further derogatory remarks.



Notice is hereby given that Chairman Wontumi should apologize to Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang and apologize to all women in Ghana, or we will advise ourselves. We are committed to promoting a culture of respect, dignity, and equality for all individuals, regardless of their gender, background, or ethnic affiliation.



Sincerely,



*Hon. Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe*



(Dep. Minority Whip, Vice Chair of the Female MPs Caucus & MP, Ada)



For and on behalf of the minority female caucus in Parliament.