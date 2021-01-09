Politics of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Disgraced Carlos Ahenkorah’s constituents should prepare for a by-election – Muntaka

Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak, Asawase Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asawase Constituency, Hon. Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak has described the Tema West MP, Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah a reckless and humiliation to parliament, vowing to ensure that he is taken to privileges committee of parliament and a by-election conducted in his constituency, MyNewsGh.com reports.



Speaking to the happenings in the legislative house from the dawn of Monday, January 7, 2021, with senior media practitioner, Kojo Marfo on Kumasi-based Abusua FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Asawase MP who stated that he prefers being referred to as the ‘opposition Chief Whip’ revealed that the house will set up a committee to investigate the chaos that characterized the election of the speaker with prominence given to the snatching of ballot papers by Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah.



“I can bet you that we need to set up a committee to investigate the processes from all the issues that came up from the purported services that came in and the supposed bailiff who had the courage to come to the present of parliament to serve the clerk which is against Article 115, 6 and 7. We will investigate that and investigate the disturbances, for example, why was I preventing somebody from putting the ballot paper in the box and I will tell you that it fringes on Article 104, 4 and so we will investigate all those things up to whoever authorized the Police and the Military into the chamber. Fortunately, we saw all of them especially that Policeman who has turned himself to be a tool for the NPP, Ofori, we saw him. The videos are there.



I can bet you, we will set aside a committee to investigate this. What Carlos did was very very reckless and he is a humiliation to the house. He will go to the privileges committee. Yes! And if he doesn’t prepare himself well, I can’t bet you, his constituents may have to prepare for a by-election. We will never allow that kind of recklessness to stick.



When we stopped him, he threw some of the ballot papers away and chewed some. The videos are there, he will go to the privileges committee. Someone will say at that time he wasn’t a member of parliament, trust me, that makes his case worst because if you are not a member of parliament at that time and you can go and take ballot papers and run away with it, that is criminal.” He told Kojo Marfo.



He however on the lighter note indicated that he was a sprinter when he was in secondary school hence the easiness to stop the Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah from running away with the ballot papers.



